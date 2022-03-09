Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

NYSE:GD opened at $235.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

