Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

