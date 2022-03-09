Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cognex by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cognex by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.