LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,389 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 263,708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30.

