LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,903 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Allegion by 4,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,015,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day moving average is $129.34. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.