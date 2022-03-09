LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,302 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.68 and a one year high of $58.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

