Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 80,500 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$899,104.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.82 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

