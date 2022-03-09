Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Trading Up 13%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 98,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Luxfer by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Luxfer by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

