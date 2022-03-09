Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,389. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Luxfer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Luxfer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

