Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Craig Burton Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Rating) insider Craig Burton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.64), for a total value of A$2,240,000.00 ($1,635,036.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.22.

Mader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers support teams, as well as labor for component exchange, boilermaker and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, trade upgrade program, rail maintenance, and workshops.

