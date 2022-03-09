Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MJDLF opened at $8.93 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

