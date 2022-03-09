Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MJDLF opened at $8.93 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Major Drilling Group International (MJDLF)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.