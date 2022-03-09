Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manchester United by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 218,178 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $533.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.70. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

