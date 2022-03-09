Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,640. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mandiant by 712.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

