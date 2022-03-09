ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

ManTech International has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ManTech International has a payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after buying an additional 179,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ManTech International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ManTech International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 505,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.