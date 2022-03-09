ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after buying an additional 179,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 505,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

