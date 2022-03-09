Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Down 6%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 364,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,923,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,790.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 195,786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 117,001.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95,941 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 139.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

