Marcus C. Rowland Sells 18,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $518,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.17. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 131.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBOW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 138,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

