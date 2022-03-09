Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.25

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as low as $7.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 511,510 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $263.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

