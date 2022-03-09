Mark Alan Goldberg Purchases 5,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.