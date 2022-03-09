MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $460.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $401.89.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $340.96 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $546.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.11 and its 200-day moving average is $396.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 63,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.