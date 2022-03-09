Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Polar Power worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Polar Power by 11,071.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Polar Power by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.21. Polar Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

