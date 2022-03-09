Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

