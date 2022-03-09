Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

