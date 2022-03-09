Marshall Wace LLP Invests $91,000 in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCBC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 210.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCBC stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Macatawa Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

