Marshall Wace LLP Takes $31,000 Position in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in India Globalization Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 26.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGC stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.06. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

