Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Compugen were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 38.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $207.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.