Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Acquires 9,278 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin bought 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $30,060.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.52 million, a PE ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 2.46. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

