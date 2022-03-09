Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

MAS traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. 2,418,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Masco by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

