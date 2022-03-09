Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matador Resources traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 17841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

