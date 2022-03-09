Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Up 11.6%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.51 and last traded at $97.89. 51,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,781,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,055,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

