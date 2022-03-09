Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Match Group is benefiting from increasing activity and engagement seen across its apps like Tinder, Hinge, Meetic, Pairs and OkCupid since the COVID-19 outbreak, especially across western markets. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis. Nonetheless, Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive the top line is a major concern. Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Further, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and intense competition from other dating apps including the likes of Facebook Dating are persistent overhangs. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTCH. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.21.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. Match Group has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.93.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

