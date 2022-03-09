Matthew P. Flake Sells 53,502 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QTWO opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Q2 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after buying an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

