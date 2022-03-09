McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.55

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.55 and last traded at $104.55, with a volume of 13324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123,452 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

