McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will report $5.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.48 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $24.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.24 billion to $25.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.30. 235,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average is $250.60. McDonald’s has a one year low of $208.24 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

