Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medifast were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medifast by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 56,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 531.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MED. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of MED opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.27 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

