MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for MediWound in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

MDWD stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

