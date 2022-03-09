MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.73.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG opened at C$19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 49.67. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.04 and a 12 month high of C$21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.