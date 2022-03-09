MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $914.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 541.29 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,092.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,385.86.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
