MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,755.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $914.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 541.29 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,092.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,385.86.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

