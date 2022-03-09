Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will post sales of $247.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.03 million and the highest is $249.53 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $256.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. 678,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.86. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

