Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.86 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will post sales of $201.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.07 million and the lowest is $194.43 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $187.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $592.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.78 million to $626.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $630.78 million to $682.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 340,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,252. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after buying an additional 467,116 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after buying an additional 255,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.