Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.86 Million

Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will post sales of $201.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.07 million and the lowest is $194.43 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $187.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $592.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.78 million to $626.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $630.78 million to $682.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 340,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,252. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after buying an additional 467,116 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after buying an additional 255,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

