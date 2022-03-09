Meter Stephen Van Sells 392 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $12,148.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FHI opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.