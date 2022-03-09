Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Holdings in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Weber stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Weber Inc has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weber Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

