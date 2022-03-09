Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kimball International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kimball International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.