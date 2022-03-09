Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $104,000 in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 520,995 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 317,216 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after buying an additional 223,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

