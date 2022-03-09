Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 202,776 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 91,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $611.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

