Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,050 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

UFCS opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

