MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $64.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

