M&G’s (MNG) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

MNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.11) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 222.60 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

