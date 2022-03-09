MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Cap of $714,767.59

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $714,767.59 and $253.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00088695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,472,496 coins and its circulating supply is 172,170,568 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.