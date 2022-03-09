Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,500 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $23,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $23,910.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $23,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $772.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.24.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.